Meridian School District tax referendum on April ballot

Stillman Valley, Ill. (WREX) — People in the Stillman Valley area will once again vote on a proposed tax referendum for the Meridian School District on the April ballot.



This is the same referendum that was voted down in last November's election.



If approved, it would keep the school district's tax rate at under 3.5%; homeowners would not pay more in property taxes unless their property value increased.



Superintendent PJ Caposey says if approved, the referendum would help bring in more than $1.3 million to the schools district's budget. If it fails, homeowner will see the tax rate reduced to 2.78%.



"If the community votes to continue the tax rate where it currently is, then what will continue to happen is that we can offer pre-kindergarten, education for our community, we can keep our class sizes 22 or below at the K 2-3 level and hopefully even the K5 level," says Caposey.



He says people have been critical of the referendum due to the fact the school district recently passed a term referendum that is set to expire.

