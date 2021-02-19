Meet the two men squaring off in the Freeport Democratic Mayoral Primary

FREEPORT (WREX) -- The race to be on the Democratic ticket for Freeport Mayor puts a long-time Freeport and Stephenson County public servant against a challenger with a social services background.

Walter Hayward hopes to bring his work and support in social services to the head of the city. Ronnie Bush, on the other hand, hopes to bring his service back to Freeport. He served on the Freeport City Council for 26 years as third ward alderman, he is currently a Stephenson County Board member.

Regardless of their backgrounds, both plan to bring a fresh face to Freeport. The winner will face incumbent Mayor Jodi Miller, who will run on the Citizen's Party ticket.

"It really disturbed me how freeport was turning out to be," Bush said. "I just think that it was time for change in the administration to inject new life into it to make Freeport the city that it once was."

"You know with me living here, I've always known a lot of the issue we deal with in regards to Freeport," said Hayward. "So, I'm the kind of person that, instead of standing on the sideline and complaining about it, I was like you know I'm going to take the same mentality I have with social services of advocating, listening and following through and take that to city government."

Some of the main issues they'll face include: bringing businesses back after the pandemic, attracting new business, helping with flooding on Freeport's east side, and adding representation to the city's leadership and first responders.