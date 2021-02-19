Man accused of Don Carter Lanes deadly shooting pleads not guilty

ROCKFORD (WREX/AP) — The man accused of opening fire at Don Carter Lanes in December and killing 3 people pleads not guilty in court.

Duke Webb appeared in court on Friday via a Zoom call where he entered the not guilty plea.

Six people were shot; three of them have died and three of them were injured. Authorities have not revealed a motive, but have said the suspect did not know any of the victims.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office identified the three victims who were killed as the following:

Thomas Furseth, 65, of Machesney Park

Jerome Woodfork, 69, of Rockford

Dennis Steinhoff, 73, of Rockford

Two teenagers who were at the establishment picking up food were injured: a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the face and a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the shoulder. A 62-year-old man was also shot.

Webb, an Army special forces sergeant, was deployed to Afghanistan four times and his attorney has said he may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.