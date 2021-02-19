Local lawmakers react to Madigan resignation: ‘He was one-of-a-kind’

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Michael Madigan was set to leave office at the end of the month, but abruptly decided instead to leave Thursday.

In his resignation, Madigan says its been a great honor to serve the state and the 22nd District.

Local lawmakers on both sides of the aisle reacted to the news of Madigan's resignation and the legacy he leaves behind as well as what comes next.

For 50 years and six governors, Michael Madigan has been the de facto leader of Illinois.

"No bill got called unless he gave the okay, no bill went to the governor unless he gave the okay," Republican Sen. Dave Syverson says.

"I think Mike Madigan is one-of-a-kind," Democratic State Representative Dave Vella says. "I don't think anybody is going to be serving for as long as he did."

"He's been Speaker for 30-plus years, Republican State Representative Joe Sosnowski adds.

Now, he's stepping down effective immediately.

"We expected that this would be coming, we just didn't know the timing," Sosnowski says.

Syverson and Vella also were not surprised by the announcement.

Madigan leaves behind a complicated legacy that even lawmakers struggle to fully contextualize.

"He made sure that the Democratic Party stayed strong and that Illinois stayed strong," Vella says.

"$150 billion deficit in pensions — a large part of that was due to some of the policies the Speaker helped propagate," Sosnowski adds.

But even Syverson, a republican, who spent nearly 30 years in Springfield battling Madigan, was quick to point out virtue.

"Even though we disagreed on things a lot, if he ever gave you his word, you never had to put it in writing," Syverson says, quickly adding how rare Madigan gave his word.

And now a new era begins in Springfield and especially for Chicago politics.

"I know that my focus has been to bring stuff back to Rockford and the new Speaker has been very receptive to that," Vella says.

Sosnowski adds he optimistically sees this as a win for transparency.

"This will be an opportunity in Illinois politics to see more bipartisan cooperation," Sosnowski explains.

But as the Chairman of the Democratic Party, Madigan will still hold the checkbook with a war chest of $15 million in campaign funds.

"He is a man of influence still," Syverson points out, wondering how Madigan will use the money or when and if he'll relinquish control.

But neither Syverson nor Sosnowski or Vella says they'll be surprised if this is the last we see of Mike Madigan in Illinois politics.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he stuck around to help with labor issues," Vella says.

Once called "the real governor of Illinois," Michael Madigan continues to hold power, even as he let's more of it go.

Madigan remains at the center of a federal bribery scandal with energy company ComEd. He has maintained his innocence and has never been charged with a crime.

He will choose a successor for his district seat on Sunday.