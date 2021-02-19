Italy probes vaccine scams even as officials court offers

ROME (AP) — Italian police investigating fake COVID-19 drugs and vaccines have interviewed a Veneto regional official who reported receiving offers to buy 27 million doses of Pfizer shots outside the European Union procurement system. The EU anti-fraud agency has warned about scammers offering vaccines amid shortages in Europe. But that hasn’t stopped Veneto’s regional governor, Luca Zaia, who has boasted that he was contacted by unnamed intermediaries offering to sell him Pfizer, Russian and Chinese jabs. Zaia, a popular governor from the right-wing League party, said he received the offers after publicly voicing frustration over delayed deliveries in Italy. On Friday, Zaia said his health care chief dealing with the offers was questioned by the carabinieri’s health care squad.