Indian court orders climate activist to jail custody

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian court on Friday ordered a 22-year-old climate activist to three days in jail under court custody in a case that critics say highlights a growing crackdown on dissent under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Disha Ravi was picked up from her home in the southern city of Bengaluru by police from the capital, New Delhi, for circulating a document on social media supporting ongoing protests by farmers in India. Officials say that the document spread misinformation about the protests.