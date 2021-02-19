German Black Forest fugitive sentenced to 3 years in prison

BERLIN (AP) — A man who disarmed four police officers and then spent five days hiding in Germany’s Black Forest last year has been convicted of hostage-taking and other offenses, and sentenced to three years in prison. The defendant said during the trial that ended Friday that he had disarmed the officers in an unplanned move because he was afraid of being arrested and sent to prison again. But he said he never intended to hurt anyone with the weapons. The incident last July triggered a manhunt that involved more than 2,530 officers around the small town of Oppenau in southwestern Germany.