Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barrington 52, Fremd 42
Bolingbrook 64, Sandburg 56
Brother Rice 71, De La Salle 57
Byron 72, Oregon 45
Calhoun 41, Greenfield-Northwestern 39
Camp Point Central 68, Hampshire 47
Carmel 67, Nazareth 49
Cary-Grove 54, Prairie Ridge 47
Casey-Westfield 66, Paris 40
Centralia 57, Carbondale 27
Centralia Christ Our Rock 43, Bluford Webber 35
Chatham Glenwood 39, Rochester 32
Chester 52, Christopher 50
Chicago Ag Science 47, Schurz 37
Clifton Central 67, Momence 55
DePaul College Prep 59, St. Ignatius 38
Deerfield 42, Niles North 41
Donovan 59, Illinois Lutheran 49
Earlville 55, LaMoille 28
El Paso-Gridley 56, Colfax Ridgeview 47
Evanston Township 65, Glenbrook North 38
Fairbury Prairie Central 67, Pontiac 39
Fairfield 81, Eldorado 48
Fithian Oakwood 67, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 33
Fulton 67, Sherrard 57
Galesburg 64, Quincy 50
Gardner-South Wilmington 54, St. Anne 45
Glenbard West 77, Proviso West 34
Goreville 47, Sesser-Valier 46
Granite City 73, Madison 61
Greenville 43, Vandalia 38
Griggsville-Perry 66, Pleasant Hill 16
Highland Park 48, Vernon Hills 42
Hillcrest 72, Tinley Park 36
Hinckley-Big Rock 53, DePue 29
Hoffman Estates 65, Conant 62
Hope Academy 65, Walther Christian Academy 46
Huntley 48, Algonquin (Jacobs) 45
IC Catholic 56, Westmont 42
Knoxville 53, Elmwood 31
Larkin 68, West Chicago 40
LeRoy 62, Lexington 59
Lisle 56, Reed-Custer 49
Lockport 60, Lincoln-Way East 44
Mahomet-Seymour 60, Lincoln 55
Maine East 54, Maine West 52
Maine South 65, Niles West 44
Maroa-Forsyth 55, Williamsville 38
Marshall 56, Olney (Richland County) 27
Minooka 61, Aurora (West Aurora) 48, OT
Moline 67, Sterling 59
Morris 55, Ottawa 46
Mount Vernon 66, Marion 45
Niles Notre Dame 64, Marist 56
Normal University 52, Jacksonville 38
Oak Lawn Richards 62, Thornton Fractional North 53
Pana 58, Piasa Southwestern 34
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49, Gilman Iroquois West 48
Peoria Christian 62, Cuba 53
Peoria Manual 62, Bloomington 43
Peotone 53, Streator 51
Putnam County 74, Lowpoint-Washburn 23
Quincy Notre Dame 60, Jerseyville Jersey 43
Richwoods 42, Peoria (H.S.) 39
Rock Island 73, Princeton 55
Rockford Lutheran 73, Stillman Valley 44
Rockridge 65, Orion 42
Rushville-Industry 56, Astoria/VIT Co-op 21
St. Patrick 73, Joliet Catholic 28
Staunton 49, Litchfield 24
Thornton Fractional South 53, Bremen 46
Tuscola 78, Clinton 60
Waubonsie Valley 70, Naperville Neuqua Valley 28
Whitney Young 68, Taft 41
Willowbrook 65, Addison Trail 59
Wilmington 72, Herscher 57
Winchester (West Central) 69, Carrollton 40
Yorkville 48, Oswego 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annawan 64, Biggsville West Central 48
Argo 61, Reavis 49
Bloomington 56, Peoria Manual 31
Breese Mater Dei 61, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 43
Collinsville 50, Metro-East Lutheran 19
Crossroads Christian Academy 50, Westmont 29
DeLand-Weldon 52, Decatur Christian 27
Downers North 50, Oak Park River Forest 44
Fairbury Prairie Central 54, Dwight 20
Galesburg 54, Quincy 51
Greenville 57, Vandalia 42
Hersey 58, Rolling Meadows 41
Hillcrest 56, Tinley Park 47
Hillsboro 52, Roxana 15
Hinsdale South 33, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 26
Huntley 58, Algonquin (Jacobs) 28
Lanark Eastland 52, Polo 29
Lena-Winslow 51, Orangeville 41
Lincoln 54, Red Hill 13
Monmouth United 47, Wethersfield 38
Oswego 53, Yorkville 40
Pecatonica 41, Dakota 39
Peoria (H.S.) 78, Champaign Central 28
Peoria Notre Dame 50, Champaign Centennial 22
Rochester 45, Chatham Glenwood 42
Staunton 37, Litchfield 30
Stillman Valley 49, Rockford Lutheran 43
Sycamore 45, Sandwich 23
Winnebago 56, Mendota 26
York 47, Hinsdale Central 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/