Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:49 pm Wisconsin Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL=

De Pere 75, Green Bay East 50

Division I Section 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Beaver Dam 53, Slinger 38

Cedarburg 70, Germantown 63

Fond du Lac 75, Manitowoc Lincoln 54

Kimberly 82, West De Pere 61

Neenah 80, Kaukauna 66

Oshkosh North 63, Oshkosh West 41

Division I Section 3=

Regional Semifinal=

Arrowhead 65, Waukesha North 48

Hamilton 77, Oconomowoc 62

Janesville Parker 73, Fort Atkinson 70, OT

Verona Area 66, Waunakee 65

Division I Section 4=

Regional Semifinal=

Brookfield Central 76, Brookfield East 69

Burlington 74, Muskego 70

Franklin 66, Greenfield 44

Wauwatosa East 65, Marquette University 36

West Allis Central 42, Oak Creek 41

Division I Section I=

Regional Semifinal=

Bay Port 70, Green Bay Southwest 63

Eau Claire North 58, La Crosse Central 57

Hortonville 67, Stevens Point 47

Hudson 53, Chippewa Falls 50

River Falls 65, Menomonie 53

Division II Section 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Ashwaubenon 70, New London 53

Clintonville 51, Shawano 48

Luxemburg-Casco 75, Plymouth 50

Notre Dame 63, Freedom 51

Xavier 95, Ripon 61

Division II Section 3=

Regional Semifinal=

Edgerton 59, Turner 56

Edgewood 52, Sauk Prairie 49

Lake Mills 55, Whitewater 36

Monroe 57, Evansville 44

Stoughton 68, Waupun 42

Wisconsin Dells 62, Portage 47

Division II Section 4=

Regional Semifinal=

Brown Deer 89, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64

Grafton 71, Kewaskum 56

Martin Luther 59, Greendale 54

Pewaukee 89, Wilmot Union 66

Whitnall 86, Saint Francis 46

Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 47

Division II Section I=

Regional Semifinal=

Amery 40, Ashland 37

Medford Area 66, Merrill 52

Rhinelander 58, Mosinee 53

Somerset 78, New Richmond 75

Division III Section 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Bonduel 57, Oconto 56

Brillion 66, Kewaunee 38

Northland Pines 65, Amherst 49

Southern Door 67, Valders 65

Westfield Area def. Omro, forfeit

Wrightstown 73, Peshtigo 53

Division III Section 3=

Regional Semifinal=

Columbus 60, Watertown Luther Prep 59

Darlington 75, Belleville 61

Lake Country Lutheran 81, Markesan 33

Lakeside Lutheran 58, Marshall 54

New Glarus 54, Prairie du Chien 38

Poynette 55, Viroqua 52

Richland Center 62, River Valley 54

Division III Section 4=

Regional Semifinal=

Dominican 61, University School of Milwaukee 47

Kiel 65, New Holstein 60

Oostburg 69, Random Lake 33

Racine Lutheran 68, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59

Racine St. Catherine’s 69, Shoreland Lutheran 53

St. Marys Springs 72, Lomira 49

Division III Section I=

Regional Semifinal=

Aquinas 45, Mondovi 37

Neillsville 61, Stanley-Boyd 50

Prescott 57, Durand 52

Saint Croix Central 69, Unity 30

Stratford 71, Colby 53

Division IV Section 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Coleman 73, Crandon 26

Manitowoc Lincoln 57, Gibraltar 48

Roncalli 72, Mishicot 43

Sheboygan Area Luth. 87, Pardeeville 52

Shiocton 75, Reedsville 69

Division IV Section 3=

Regional Semifinal=

Auburndale 74, Pacelli 32

Bangor 73, Cashton 44

Blair-Taylor 82, Elmwood/Plum City 53

Hillsboro 54, Pittsville 43

Whitehall 53, Eleva-Strum 46

Division IV Section 4=

Regional Semifinal=

Deerfield 57, Dodgeland 36

Fennimore 67, Wisconsin Heights 43

Mineral Point 51, Southwestern 48

River Ridge 51, Boscobel 48

The Prairie School 89, Living Word Lutheran 49

Division IV Section I=

Regional Semifinal=

Clear Lake 75, Glenwood City 50

Edgar 76, Abbotsford 44

Fall Creek 64, Colfax 43

Hurley 75, Washburn 44

Spring Valley 65, Regis 49

Webster def. Grantsburg, forfeit

Division V Section 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 93, Suring 29

Newman Catholic 58, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 35

Oneida Nation 66, Lena 39

Prentice 58, Rib Lake 47

Division V Section 3=

Regional Semifinal=

Columbus Catholic 53, Greenwood 36

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 93, Independence 49

North Crawford 49, Seneca 43

Port Edwards 65, Almond-Bancroft 39

Wauzeka-Steuben 65, Potosi 51

Division V Section 4=

Regional Semifinal=

Benton 57, Black Hawk 42

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 62, Sheboygan Christian 56

Hustisford 77, Fall River 35

Shullsburg 45, Belmont 35

Division V Section I=

Regional Semifinal=

Drummond 55, Mellen 40

McDonell Central 65, Bruce 46

Northwood 74, Lac Courte Oreilles 37

Siren 63, Luck 53

South Shore 64, Bayfield 49

Turtle Lake 81, Frederic 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Greenwood 51, Granton 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content