Dutch senate approves coronavirus curfew legislation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch senators have approved hastily drawn up legislation late Friday underpinning the country’s coronavirus curfew. The vote ensures that the curfew will remain in force at least until early March despite a court order on Tuesday that it be scrapped. The vote Friday night — nearly an hour after the 9 p.m. start of the curfew — was a victory for the government in its two-pronged battle to ensure that the measure remains in force amid fears that more transmissible variants of the virus will push up infections that have been declining for weeks.