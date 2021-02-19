Doc-umentary to showcase life and career of Mike Emrick

A documentary about the life and career of Mike “Doc” Emrick will air on NBC on Sunday after an NHL outdoor game at Lake Tahoe. The now-retired voice of hockey in the United States did interviews for the special but has asked the network not to tell him anything about it in advance. Emrick wants to watch it live with his wife, Joyce, like everyone else. The 74-year-old called it a “present” and didn’t want to know anything ahead of time. The documentary features over a dozen current and former players and broadcasters sharing their thoughts on Emrick, his famous calls and his impact on hockey.