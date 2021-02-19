Building collapses overnight in Durand, no injuries reported

DURAND (WREX) — No one is hurt after part of a building collapsed overnight in Durand.

The Durand Police Department says the call came in around 1:30 Friday morning.

Officials say the building was an add-on to a property on W. Howard St.

The building was being used for storage. The owner of the building, a Durand resident, posted on Facebook saying he lost multiple belongings, include his van, a motorcycle and all of his tools.

There's no official cause of the building collapse, but the owner of the building believes it was from the weight of the snow on the roof.