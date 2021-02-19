Brunner learning in new role as coach

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sophie Brunner has learned a lot about coaching after just a couple of weeks on the job.

"Paying attention to the little things, the details," Brunner said. "Coaching is tough no matter at what level. At high school, especially with this kind of season, we want to make it a good season for them because of what's going on in the world. We want to be really intent with what we're doing. We're really trying to build a foundation and a culture. That's been our main focus."

Brunner led Aquin to back-to-back state championships in 2012-'13. She followed up a stellar Arizona State career by playing a few years overseas in Italy. Now, she wants to give back.

"I've had a good run with actually playing basketball," she said. "Now I kind of want to help the younger generation and help teach them the game. Especially in a world like this where sometimes fundamentals aren't the first thing being taught, I really want to start instilling that back in the basketball culture."

Brunner is an assistant varsity and head JV coach at Rockford Christian with head varsity coach Ted Lawver. The Lady Royal Lions faced off with Brunner's old school, Aquin, this week. She said it was weird seeing Aquin on another bench. Her number 21 is retired at the school, after all. For the first time this season, her parents were able to come see her coach.

"My mom asked me, 'Can I wear Aquin stuff?' I was like, 'Mom,'" she said with a smile. "Of course she knows these girls just as well as I do and their families. She's cheering for them like she always did. Even in high school she cheered my friends on the other team. Everyone knows how wild my mom is. This has been good, this is the first game they've been able to come to. Of course [it was] against Aquin. When they walked in the gym, I was like, 'This is a little weird.' I'm kind of glad it wasn't at Aquin. I think that would have been a little weird for me but like I said, once the game started it was kind of normal."

Brunner is aware of the impact she's had on the kids at Aquin over the years, and wants to spread her message of hard work to even more kids.

"I was telling our team, they were those little girls in the stands when I was in high school and went to state," Brunner said of the girls on Aquin's team. "I love them. I adore those kids. Great families, great coaches, great team."

She's hoping to lead her kids to those state championship heights one day.