Britain’s Prince Philip to stay in hospital through weekend

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Philip is expected to remain in a London hospital for several more days after being admitted earlier this week in what Buckingham Palace described as “a precautionary measure.” The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital on Tuesday evening. The palace said Philip’s admission was taken on the advice of his doctor, and he is expected to remain through the weekend and into next week for observation and rest. Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both the queen, 94, and Philip received a first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus in early January.