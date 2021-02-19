Belarus journalist on trial over report on protester’s death

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A court in Belarus has opened a trial of a journalist who reported on a protester accused of revealing personal data in her report on the death of a protester. Friday’s trial is part of the authorities’ efforts to stifle protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Katsiaryna Barysevich of the independent tut-by online news portal has been in custody since November, following the publication of an article in which she cited medical documents indicating that protester Raman Bandarenka died of severe injuries and wasn’t drunk — contrary to the authorities’ claim. Belarus has been rocked by protests ever since official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office by a landslide.