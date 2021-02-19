Authorities identify Poplar Grove woman killed in weather related car crash

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died in a two-car crash earlier this week.

The coroner's office identified the woman as Sharon Beu, 74, of Poplar Grove. The coroner's office says the woman died from injuries resulted in the crash.

The crash happened on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the woman was traveling on Rt. 76 just after 8 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle due to weather related road conditions.

The woman's vehicle went into the next lane and was hit on the passenger side by a semi-truck.

Neither the driver of the semi-truck or the passenger, both from Michigan, were hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.