Appeal over dictionary use denied in U.Va. lacrosse slaying

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected an appeal from a former University of Virginia lacrosse player that his 2012 murder conviction should be thrown out because of a claim the jury improperly consulted a dictionary. George Huguely is serving a 25-year sentence for the 2010 slaying of Yeardley Love, who also was a U.Va. lacrosse player. A judge in December allowed Huguely to appeal on claims the jury improperly consulted a dictionary on the definition of “malice.” But the judge on Friday dismissed the appeal, saying a juror’s claim that a dictionary was used was outweighed by 26 other witnesses who testified to the contrary.