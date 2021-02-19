7 Chicago firefighters injured battling coach house fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Seven Chicago firefighters were injured battling an extra-alarm fire in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood. Firefighters were responding to a fire in a coach house early Friday when the injuries occurred. At least one firefighter was forced to jump from the building to escape the flames. Authorities said one firefighter was taken to a hospital in critical condition from burns and smoke inhalation. Six others suffered minor injuries and were hospitalized in good condition. Authorities said all the injured are expected to recover from their injuries. A 77-year-old man was able to escape the inferno with his two dogs without injuries.