13 News finds connection between alleged shooter Duke Webb and Don Carter Lanes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The day after the deadly shooting at Don Carter Lanes and Shooters Bar and Grill, police said the shooting appeared random. They also said the suspect, Duke Webb, didn't have any connection to the six victims.

But 13 News discovered while Webb didn't have any connection to the victims, he did have a connection to Don Carter Lanes.

About a month before the shooting, an employee of Shooters Bar and Grill was in a crash and charged with DUI. A passenger in his car was Guadalupe Gonzalez. Gonzalez, according to court records obtained by 13 WREX, is Webb's father.

Reports from the night of that crash show at least one person was injured in the crash and put in an ambulance, but officials would not tell us who.

We asked Webb's former attorney, Elizabeth Bucko, about the crash and if it had anything to do with the shooting. Bucko said she couldn't comment on that or if Webb's connection to the business would be brought up in trial.

Webb now has a new attorney, Damon Cheronis. We reached out to him for comment but did not hear back.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney said his office will not comment on a motive.