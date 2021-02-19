13 Heroes: Mario Crutchfield

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford teacher is our latest 13 Hero!

Mario Crutchfield was nominated by Riley Sundberg.

Crutchfield has been a teacher with RPS 205 for about 20 years.

Sundberg says Crutchfield works tirelessly to provide for his family and students, saying he's kind, patient and hardworking.

Sundberg says Crutchfield doesn't expect anything in return for all that he does for people in the community.

Mario is the third hero we've recognized in February. We'll be honoring heroes every night on 13 News at 6 for the rest of the month.

We're still taking nominations for our 13 Hero series! If you know a Black leader who is making a difference in our community, send us an email at hero@wrex.com. Be sure to include a photo and explanation of why you're nominating them.