WHO says more than 11,000 Ebola vaccines will go to Guinea

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The World Health Organization says it will be sending more than 11,000 vaccinations to the West African nation of Guinea in the coming days to help fight against the recent Ebola epidemic declared after emergence in the southern region of N’Zerekore. WHO regional director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said Thursday that 11,000 doses are being prepared in Geneva and are expected to arrive in Guinea over the weekend. An additional 8,600 doses will be shipped from the United States as well. The vaccination campaign could start as early as Monday. Health officials hope to stem the spread of Ebola in the region, which experienced the deadliest Ebola outbreak in history from 2014 to 2016 that killed more than 11,300 people.