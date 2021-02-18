Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Breese Central 40, Columbia 37
Bremen 50, Reavis 30
Canton 59, Bartonville (Limestone) 44
Crete-Monee 57, Thornwood 41
Fairbury Prairie Central 80, Dwight 43
Franklin (South County) 61, Buffalo Tri-City 24
Grant 47, Antioch 38
Jerseyville Jersey 49, Waterloo 37
Lanark Eastland 66, Polo 39
Red Bud 45, Marissa/Coulterville 25
St. Bede 63, Bureau Valley 57
Washington 58, Pekin 39
Wauconda 48, Round Lake 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Freeport vs. Rockford East, ccd.
Kankakee vs. Thornridge, ppd.
North Chicago vs. Grayslake Central, ppd.
Okawville vs. Trenton Wesclin, ppd.
Salem vs. Carlyle, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora Christian 87, Elmwood Park 18
Beecher 82, Kankakee Grace Christian 20
Charleston 68, Mattoon 46
Dakota 47, Lena-Winslow 40
Dunlap 58, East Peoria 20
Eureka 70, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 28
Fieldcrest 39, Downs Tri-Valley 36
Freeport 48, Rockford East 43, OT
Greenville 47, Staunton 43
Hinckley-Big Rock 53, Kirkland Hiawatha 10
Holy Trinity 56, Chicago (Christ the King) 53
Hononegah 60, Rockford Guilford 27
Illini West (Carthage) 54, Liberty 17
Knoxville 48, Elmwood 32
Macomb 55, Rushville-Industry 24
Marissa/Coulterville 47, Red Bud 24
Maroa-Forsyth 47, Illini Central 37
Mount Vernon 53, Centralia 49
Naperville Central 58, St. Francis 25
Neoga 57, Altamont 54
Ottawa 42, LaSalle-Peru 41
Rosary 54, Wheaton Academy 43
Somonauk 47, Earlville 37
St. Joseph-Ogden 44, Mendon Unity 29
Stagg 56, Bradley-Bourbonnais 40
Tuscola 58, Warrensburg-Latham 39
Wauconda 51, Round Lake 26
Willows 44, Schaumburg Christian 33