Thursday’s Scores

9:08 pm Illinois Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Breese Central 40, Columbia 37

Bremen 50, Reavis 30

Canton 59, Bartonville (Limestone) 44

Crete-Monee 57, Thornwood 41

Fairbury Prairie Central 80, Dwight 43

Franklin (South County) 61, Buffalo Tri-City 24

Grant 47, Antioch 38

Jerseyville Jersey 49, Waterloo 37

Lanark Eastland 66, Polo 39

Red Bud 45, Marissa/Coulterville 25

St. Bede 63, Bureau Valley 57

Washington 58, Pekin 39

Wauconda 48, Round Lake 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Freeport vs. Rockford East, ccd.

Kankakee vs. Thornridge, ppd.

North Chicago vs. Grayslake Central, ppd.

Okawville vs. Trenton Wesclin, ppd.

Salem vs. Carlyle, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora Christian 87, Elmwood Park 18

Beecher 82, Kankakee Grace Christian 20

Charleston 68, Mattoon 46

Dakota 47, Lena-Winslow 40

Dunlap 58, East Peoria 20

Eureka 70, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 28

Fieldcrest 39, Downs Tri-Valley 36

Freeport 48, Rockford East 43, OT

Greenville 47, Staunton 43

Hinckley-Big Rock 53, Kirkland Hiawatha 10

Holy Trinity 56, Chicago (Christ the King) 53

Hononegah 60, Rockford Guilford 27

Illini West (Carthage) 54, Liberty 17

Knoxville 48, Elmwood 32

Macomb 55, Rushville-Industry 24

Marissa/Coulterville 47, Red Bud 24

Maroa-Forsyth 47, Illini Central 37

Mount Vernon 53, Centralia 49

Naperville Central 58, St. Francis 25

Neoga 57, Altamont 54

Ottawa 42, LaSalle-Peru 41

Rosary 54, Wheaton Academy 43

Somonauk 47, Earlville 37

St. Joseph-Ogden 44, Mendon Unity 29

Stagg 56, Bradley-Bourbonnais 40

Tuscola 58, Warrensburg-Latham 39

Wauconda 51, Round Lake 26

Willows 44, Schaumburg Christian 33

