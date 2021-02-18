Skip to Content

Thursday's Scores

New
Wisconsin Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Fall Creek 45, Edgar 28

Hortonville 45, De Pere 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Racine Horlick 53, Racine Park 36

Division I Section 2=

Sectional Semifinal=

Germantown 74, Beaver Dam 54

Kimberly 82, Sheboygan North 43

Division I Section 3=

Sectional Semifinal=

Arrowhead 54, Sun Prairie 35

Division I Section 4=

Sectional Semifinal=

Franklin 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 40

Milwaukee DSHA 65, Waterford 29

Division I Section I=

Sectional Semifinal=

Hortonville 45, De Pere 43

Hudson 61, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 37

Division II Section 2=

Sectional Semifinal=

Freedom 74, Xavier 57

Notre Dame 87, Shawano 21

Division II Section 3=

Sectional Semifinal=

McFarland 45, Jefferson 33

Reedsburg Area 76, Wilmot Union 49

Division II Section 4=

Sectional Semifinal=

New Berlin Eisenhower 48, Kewaskum 20

Pius XI Catholic 52, Martin Luther 47

Division II Section I=

Sectional Semifinal=

Onalaska 56, Medford Area 48

Rice Lake 58, Somerset 38

Division III Section 2=

Sectional Semifinal=

Amherst 63, Wrightstown 56

Westfield Area 55, Bonduel 39

Division III Section 3=

Sectional Semifinal=

Lake Mills 57, Prairie du Chien 56

Marshall 62, Lodi 35

Division III Section 4=

Sectional Semifinal=

Howards Grove 51, Dominican 39

Oostburg 60, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 55

Division III Section I=

Sectional Semifinal=

Aquinas 63, Northwestern 38

St. Croix Falls 47, Neillsville 41

Division IV Section 2=

Sectional Semifinal=

Mishicot 63, St. Mary Catholic 47

Randolph 52, Crandon 47

Division IV Section 4=

Sectional Semifinal=

Fennimore 48, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 44

Mineral Point 63, Waterloo 60

Division IV Section I=

Sectional Semifinal=

Fall Creek 45, Edgar 28

Phillips 69, Clear Lake 54

Division V Section 3=

Sectional Semifinal=

Assumption 63, Independence 49

Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Highland 50

Division V Section 4=

Sectional Semifinal=

Albany 56, Rio 48

Black Hawk 68, Almond-Bancroft 30

Division V Section I=

Sectional Semifinal=

McDonell Central 50, Northwood 35

Prairie Farm 51, South Shore 43

