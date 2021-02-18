Texas business owner from Rockford opens her doors for people in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford native who moved to Texas seven years ago says the winter storm fallout is a crisis she's never seen before. But she's doing what she can to help.

"You know I was like, you know what? I have power here. And it's warm. I have a bathroom, so if there's somebody who needs it why not open it up?" said Angela Blair.

Blair owns West Street Fitness near Dallas Texas. It's named after West Street in Rockford where she grew up.

Blair said while people are used to the snow and cold in Rockfod, it's a devastating blow to her fellow Texans. Many are without heat and water.

That's why she posted on Facebook that anyone who needed refuge could find it at her business.

"My doors are open I will stay here all night if I have to if somebody messages me. I don't have anywhere to sleep, you can sleep on the floor at least there's heat," Blair said.

Because of the storm mail delivery is also halted, making it difficult for people to send any kind of care packages for those in need. Blair said if people in Rockford want to help, they can pray for Texas.