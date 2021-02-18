Taylor leads Austin Peay over SIU-Edwardsville 79-57

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Taylor scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Austin Peay rolled past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 79-57. The double-double was Taylor’s seventh in a row and 18th of the season. Mike Peake added 20 points and eight rebounds. Reginald Gee had 13 points for Austin Peay, which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tai’Reon Joseph added 12 points. Mike Adewunmi had 17 points for the Cougars, making 8 of 10 free throws. Sidney Wilson added 14 points.