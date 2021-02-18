South Dakota’s AG charged with 3 misdemeanors in fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general has been charged with three misdemeanors including careless driving after he struck and killed a man with his car. Jason Ravnsborg was charged Thursday and faces up to 30 days in jail on each county. Ravnsborg initially told authorities he thought he had struck a deer while driving home from a Republican fundraiser on Sept. 12. Ravnsborg has said he didn’t know he struck a man until he returned to the scene and found the body the next day. The man’s relatives have questioned Ravnsborg’s account. A cousin said he’s disappointed but not surprised that the charges were not more serious, and says the family will likely bring a civil lawsuit.