Rockford man robbed, beaten up after agreeing to meet woman on dating app

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man is recovering after he was robbed and beaten up, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Authorities say they responded to a call of a strong-armed robbery in the 1900 block of Kishwaukee St. around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a man agreed to meet with a woman after talking on a dating app.

Police say the man got into the woman's car and they began driving around.

At one point, the woman stopped the vehicle in an unknown location. Police say that's when the woman held the man down and two other men started hitting the victim and took his belongings.

There's no word on the victim's condition at this time.

Police say the suspects drove off in a black Honda Accord.

Police provided the following tips for meeting strangers online:

Video chat before your first meeting. Drive yourself. MEET IN A PUBLIC PLACE. Tell someone else the details of your meet-up. Don’t give out too much personal information up front. Stay sober. If something feels off or strange, cancel.

If you have any further information on this incident, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.