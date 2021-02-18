Report slams Chicago response to unrest after Floyd’s death

CHICAGO (AP) — A city watchdog has concluded in a scathing report that the Chicago Police Department failed miserably in its response to the violence last year in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody. The Office of Inspector General concludes that the department’s top brass was woefully unprepared for the violence that erupted and did not provide officers on the front lines of the violence with nearly enough guidance of what they should be doing. It found evidence that officers failed to turn on body cameras and even covered their name plates. The report said those things would cause lasting damage to a department already desperately trying to regain public trust.