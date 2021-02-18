Proud Boys suspect’s lawyers blame Trump for Capitol attack

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Attorneys for the purported leader of the Kansas City cell of the Proud Boys are blaming former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. They say the five weeks since then “have broken the fever dream.” William Chrestman is an Army veteran and union sheet metal worker from Olathe, Kansas. He remains in custody as the judge weighs whether to release him before his trial on charges of conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer and other charges stemming from the melee. U.S. Magistrate Judge Judge James O’Hara said at a hearing Wednesday that he would rule within a few days on whether to release him pending trial.