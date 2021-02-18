Police rampage targets striking railway workers in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Demonstrators against Myanmar’s military takeover returned to the streets after a night of armed intimidation by security forces in the country’s second biggest city. The police rampage in a Mandalay neighborhood where state railway workers are housed showed the conflict between protesters and the new military government is increasingly focused on the businesses and government institutions that sustain the economy. State railway workers on Sunday had called a strike, joining a civil disobedience movement is the backbone of the resistance.