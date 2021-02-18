Officials: 8-year-old Honduran migrant drowned in Rio Grande

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a Honduran boy has drowned as he attempted to cross the Rio Grande dividing Mexico and the United States. The National Immigration Institute said in the statement that the 8-year-old’s parents and sister crossed the river, but were returned to Mexico by Border Patrol to identify the body. The migrants were attempting to cross the river at Piedras Negras, across the border from Eagle Pass, Texas. He was swept away by the water Wednesday, the same day the agency announced that a Venezuelan woman had died trying to cross the same stretch of river.