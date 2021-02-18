Mike Madigan resigns following decades of power

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Michael J. Madigan, a Democrat from the southwest side of Chicago, said he went into public service to make a difference in people’s lives. His 50-year legacy in Springfield came to an end Thursday. The former longtime House Speaker initially announced he would resign at the end of February. Yet, he filed an official letter of resignation Thursday afternoon.

“It has been my great honor to serve the people of Illinois as speaker of the House and state representative of the 22nd District,” Madigan stated.

Madigan served as Speaker for all but two years since 1983, becoming the longest-serving Speaker in U.S. history. Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton asked current Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch about that legacy during a Facebook Live event.

“It’s because of his strong, sustained leadership that Democrats have supermajorities in both the House and the Senate,” Welch explained.

Stratton also noted Madigan’s dedication to service and sacrifice should be admired and deserves gratitude.

“It is simply not possible to give so much to the people of Illinois without sacrifice,” Stratton said. “From my family to his, I wish him and his wife Shirley happiness and joy as they enjoy these retirement years together after a long career in public service.”

Progressive legislative victories

Of course, Madigan lost his campaign for reelection to the leadership post in January. After several candidates battled for the seat, Madigan contacted Welch, a loyal member of his leadership team. The Hillside native officially became Speaker on the 50th anniversary of Madigan’s first day in the House, receiving votes from the majority of his caucus. Welch is the first Black representative to serve as Speaker in Illinois.

“We’ve had some significant progressive legislative victories because of Mike Madigan’s strong stewardship,” Welch said. “Same sex marriage, abolished the death penalty, solidified a woman’s reproductive health rights in the state long before other states did anything about it.”

Madigan called Welch to inform him of his decision Wednesday night.

“As speaker, legislator and member of the Illinois Constitutional Convention, I worked to make the General Assembly a co-equal branch of government, ensuring it acted as a check on the power of the governor and the executive branch, especially around a governor’s abuse of the amendatory veto. Many heated battles were fought to keep governors from rewriting legislation sent to them by the General Assembly,” Madigan stated.

The 3 P’s: Process, power & policy

Political observers also say historians have a tough task ahead to document Madigan’s legacy.

“It’s as much or more about process and power as it is about policy,” explained Dr. Kent Redfield, Professor Emeritus at University of Illinois Springfield.

Many lawmakers and political experts didn’t expect the former Speaker to stay long. In fact, Redfield said it’s hard to imagine Madigan wanted to be a sitting member again in the chamber.

“When you’ve essentially been a king, then suddenly becoming a member of the court is just a tremendous change of role and status,” Redfield added.

Many Democrats started to distance themselves from Madigan after his implication in the Commonwealth Edison deferred prosecution agreement detailing a bribery scheme with Public Official A. House Republicans initiated a special legislative investigation into Madigan’s possible involvement in the scheme last year.

The “velvet hammer’s” campaign for a 19th term as Speaker quickly came under scrutiny. While Madigan has not been charged, several close allies and former associates from the utility company await trial. However, following several hearings led by Welch, the investigating committee ended the investigation without issuing subpoenas.

“Target of vicious attacks”

“It’s no secret that I have been the target of vicious attacks by people who sought to diminish my many achievements lifting up the working people of Illinois. The fact is, my motivation for holding elected office has never wavered,” Madigan stated. “I have been resolute in my dedication to public service and integrity, always acting in the interest of the people of Illinois.”

Still, Gov. JB Pritzker stressed the accusations against Madigan unfortunately reflect badly on public service in general.

“I really believe it’s our job to tell the truth, to be honest, to do the right thing, to serve with integrity. And I continue to try to do that every single day,” Pritzker said.

But, the governor also acknowledged major changes Madigan fought for during his long tenure as Speaker. Pritzker thanked him for standing up for workers’ rights, raising the minimum wage to $15, and expanding access to voting.

“When you dedicate your career to public service, it’s your loved ones who make the biggest sacrifices – whether it’s because you’re away from home, working long hours or spending time with constituents,” Pritzker said. “Michael J. Madigan and his family dedicated countless hours to serving Illinois families, particularly during the Rauner years, when he served as the bulwark against constant cruelty to the most vulnerable.”

Durkin to Dems: “Use this opportunity”

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said he’d been looking forward to this new day in Illinois for some time. He urged Pritzker and Democrats in both chambers to reflect on how they could use this opportunity to improve Illinois.

“Rep. Madigan’s autocratic rule over the decades has not made Illinois a more prosperous nor competitive state. Our state is in shambles – financially, structurally and ethically,” Durkin stated. New ideas and sincere collaboration between the parties is the only pathway forward.”

The 78-year-old remains Chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois (DPI). That means he’ll still have control of the organization’s large war chest for donations to Democratic campaigns. Madigan also holds the power to handpick his successor in the House, as he still has a strong grip on Chicago’s 13th ward. Candidates for the seat can already send applications to DPI leaders. A spokesperson explained candidates will participate in a public hearing about the future of the 22nd district this Sunday.

“Now we must build on that with a new generation of leadership focused on racial and gender equity in all dimensions, improving government transparency, and leading with the kind of conviction, compassion and cooperation expected by our constituents. I truly appreciate his contributions and I join Illinoisans across the state in wishing him well,” Welch stated.