Longtime publishing editor Genevieve Young dead at 89

NEW YORK (AP) — Genevieve Young was a publishing editor with a long and diverse legacy. She entered the business in the early 1950s, when there were few female or Asian editors. She worked with authors ranging from Herman Wouk to Henry Kissinger and played a key role in the novelization of Erich Segal’s “Love Story.” The novel was based on the movie of the same name that would become an Oscar winner. Young also edited the groundbreaking photographer and filmmaker Gordon Parks and later married him. Young’s name was widely known, but her death received little initial attention. She died Feb. 18, 2020, at age 89. Plans for a memorial tribute, originally scheduled for last spring, remain on hold.