Lee County Board rejects proposed solar farm

DIXON (WREX) -- After approving three solar farms in just two years, Lee County Board members reject a fourth proposal, which drew criticism over its location.

A major point of contention for the board was Duke Energy, the company behind the proposal, failing to notify residents in the area about the project.

The solar farm would have been located near a residential area just south of Dixon. The previous three were all approved partially because they were located in rural areas.

A number of critics came to the meeting Thursday night to voice their concerns.

"That was a sigh of relief really and excitement that the county really did look into things," Said Adam Lusz, a farmer in Lee County. "They looked into details and the details mattered."

Other critics say they wanted to see the first three projects completed before giving up more land to solar panels. Additionally, they didn't like the position being so close to Dixon and I-88.

The three farms the county green lit will cover 7,000 acres and generate enough energy to power 160,000 homes. None of those projects have broken ground, but are expected to be finished by 2024.