Last nights with single digit temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tonight brings cold temperatures in the single digits as we head toward a warmer end to the week. Another chance for winter weather comes Sunday afternoon.

Dry but cold:

Last two nights in the single digits.

Thursday brings for another single digit night. However, it's one of the last nights to see temperatures in the single digits for a long while. Temperatures struggle Friday to rise above the teens, and fall back into the single digits one last night before a warm up moving into the weekend.

Conditions stay dry allowing for a break from the snow. Partly cloudy skies with some sunshine will brighten up the end of your week.

Finally a slight warm up:

With temperatures holding back on Friday and into Friday night, we see a slight increase on Saturday with temperatures back into the 20s. This warm up will continue into the rest of your weekend as well as the next week.

By the end of your weekend, we will see the warmest temperatures we have seen in a little over two weeks!

More Snow:

Heavier, wet snow expected during the evening on Sunday.

Along with some of the warmest temperatures, Sunday will also bring another round of winter weather. The snow showers are expected to be more widespread and heavy with this system.

Snow will begin around noon in Rockford to pick up quickly. You can expect road conditions to deteriorate into the late afternoon. Steady snow continuing into the evening, becoming heavier during the late afternoon but coming to an end quickly. The snow will be heavy and wet, leading to difficulties shoveling and getting roads cleaned. We can expect a few inches to accumulate.

Snow fall over 2 inches will cause poor road conditions.

This storm is expected to move out of the area by midnight, allowing for roads to be cleared by Monday morning. With temperatures begin slightly above freezing next week, we may see some of this snow fall begin to thaw.