Italy’s 5-Stars divided over Draghi, expel 15 senators

ROME (AP) — Italy’s 5-Star Movement says 15 senators will be expelled after they opposed Premier Mario Draghi’s newly formed government in a confidence vote. The decision illustrated how Draghi’s appointment has badly split the 5-Stars, the largest party in the Italian Parliament. It was created as a grass-roots, anti-establishment protest movement opposed to the pro-European banking establishment that the new premier represents to many members. Draghi is former president of the European Central Bank and served as the Bank of Italy’s governor. The movement’s leaders and grassroots members nevertheless decided to back Draghi out of a sense of national responsibility, given the crisis posed by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic devastation.