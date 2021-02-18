Hungary seeks citizen input on easing pandemic restrictions

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government has launched an online questionnaire asking citizens to give their opinions on lifting pandemic restrictions. The government calls the set of seven questions that went up on Thursday a “national consultation” to gauge public sentiment. It asks about the possible lifting of restrictions that have been in place since early November, including a nighttime curfew and restaurant and hotel closures. The move comes as weeks of declining COVID-19 numbers are beginning to reverse course in Hungary. It now has the 12th worst death rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the world. The questionnaire also asks The consultation also asks whether restrictions should be eased gradually or halted simultaneously “at the end of the pandemic.”