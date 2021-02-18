Hononegah, Harlem get key NIC-10 girls basketball wins

ROCKTON/MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Four of the top girls basketball teams in the NIC-10 met Thursday night with teams trying to separate themselves from the pack in the standings.

Hononegah separated from Guilford early in their meeting, with the Lady Indians rolling, 60-27, behind a 3-point barrage. Harlem played a tight one against defending conference champ Auburn, with the Lady Huskies winning, 47-44.

Harlem improves to a perfect 5-0 in NIC-10 play, while Auburn drops to 2-2. Hononegah moved to 4-0 with its win, handing Guilford its first loss in the NIC-10 standings.

In boys basketball, Harlem used a 9-0 run to start the 3rd quarter to pull away from Auburn, 47-31.

BOYS SCOREBOARD

Boylan 42, Belvidere North 39

Jefferson 64, Belvidere 37

Lena-Winslow 50, Dakota 37

East at Freeport PPD

Hononegah at Guilford PPD

GIRLS SCOREBOARD

Jefferson 46, Belvidere 22

Freeport 48, East 43 OT

Boylan at Belvidere North PPD

Aquin 48, Rockford Christian 37