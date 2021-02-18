Giants beat Solano in arbitration; Happ, Cubs go to hearing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The San Francisco Giants defeated Donovan Solano in salary arbitration, and the infielder will be paid the team’s $3.25 million offer rather than his $3.9 million request. The 33-year-old second baseman, who also can play shortstop, hit a career-high .326 with three homers and 29 RBIs in 190 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season. Teams have won five of eight cases. Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ became the final player this year to go to a hearing. Happ asked for raise from $624,000 to $4.1 million during Thursday’s Zoom session, and the Cubs argued he should be paid $3.25 million.