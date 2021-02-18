Georgia House Republicans push to ban Sunday early voting

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Georgia’s state House have introduced a sweeping election bill that would place limits on absentee voting and ban counties from holding early voting on Sundays. That day is popular among Black churchgoers who vote during “Souls to the Polls” events. The bill comes after a surge in absentee ballots helped Democrats win the presidential election and two U.S. Senate runoffs in the once reliably red state. House Bill 531 would require a photo ID for absentee voting and limit the time when an absentee ballot could be requested. It would also restrict where ballot drop boxes could be placed and limit the use of mobile voting units.