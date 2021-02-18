Franson embracing veteran role for IceHogs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Nine years in the NHL, two years playing in Russia, a lot of road trips and experience under the belt of IceHogs defenseman Cody Franson. Back in the minors, he's still got the fire within to get back to the NHL.

"I'm trying to come in here, and make it hard for the people upstairs to not want to see me a little bit but I also know my situation and my job here is to help the young guys develop," said Franson. "That's the difference from last time to this time, I know my situation. I'm just doing everything I can and putting myself in a good position as opposed to starting up top and everything coming as a surprise."

When Franson retires from playing, he'd like to stick around the game but in a different way.

"Coaching is something I'm interested in for when my career does come to an end," said Franson. "So this is a great opportunity for me to work with Derek like I worked with when Colli was here, and see what both sides of the door look like."

Franson now has three young kids, which is a big source of his motivation to get back to the show.

"For me, my kids are two and three and four right now and after playing in the KHL for two years, it's been hard for my family to see me play a lot of hockey," said Franson. "For me, my goal is to make it back up there to let my family and my kids see me play another game so that's what's driving me right now. If you were to ask me what my hunger level is, I'd say it's extremely high just to have that moment for my family again."

Sticking around the minors as a veteran leader, Cody Franson has high hopes to get back to the NHL.