Ford loses track of dangerous air bags, forcing 2 recalls

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford has lost track of some older Takata air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel, so it’s recalling more than 154,000 vehicles in North America. The company issued two recalls, with the largest coming because Ford can’t find 45 obsolete air bags that may have been used in collision or theft repairs of older Ranger pickup trucks. The company says the air bags were not purged from the stock of service parts. This recall covers just over 153,000 Rangers from 2004 through 2006. In a smaller recall, Ford found about 1,100 vehicles that may have gotten obsolete Takata air bags in collision repairs. They include older Rangers, Mustangs, GTs, Fusions and Edges. Also covered are older Mercury Milans, Lincoln MKZs and MKX SUVs.