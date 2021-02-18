Extreme weather delays more vaccine deliveries to Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The extreme weather continued to cause more vaccine delivery delays from the federal government. the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

IDPH said it's in contact with the CDC to see if the state can help to expedite vaccine deliveries.

The agency didn't say how many vaccines were delayed or what that could mean for locals in the Stateline.

Even with delays, 73,091 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday.

On Thursday, the state reported 1,966 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 72 additional deaths. The statewide total is now more than 1.1 million cases and more than 20,000 deaths.