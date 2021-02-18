Brookfield Zoo opening 2 months after COVID forced closure

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Brookfield Zoo outside Chicago is reopening on March 1 after being closed for two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoo officials say when it reopens, mitigation measures will be in place, starting with a requirement that visitors wear masks when social distancing isn't possible.

Also, the only indoor spaces that will be open are rest rooms.

The carousel and the motor safari will also remain closed.

The zoo will operate at 25% capacity and reservations must be made online.