British bank Barclays resumes dividends despite profit fall

LONDON (AP) — British banking firm Barclays is resuming dividend payouts despite reporting a big drop in profits last year. The bank said Thursday that its net profit over the year fall by 27% to 2.5 billion pounds. It anticipated costs relating to the pandemic will remain high throughout 2021. The bank said it was resuming dividends after putting payouts on hold during the pandemic last year following pressure from the Bank of England. Dividends and bonuses are in focus in this quarter’s bank earnings reports, with big handouts potentially drawing ire at a time when much of the British economy is reeling from lockdown.