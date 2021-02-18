13 Heroes: Martesha Brown

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, we celebrated our latest 13 Hero to recognize a Black leader making a difference in the community.

On Wednesday, we recognized Martesha Brown as our latest 13 Hero.

Brown was nominated by John Groh at the Rockford Area Visitors and Convention Bureau.

Brown works as the Director of Advancement at the RACVB and became the first Black woman to serve on the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners last year. Brown is looking to retain the position on the April ballot.

Brown also serves on the board of the Rockford Area Venues & Entertainment Authority as well as Goodwill.

Groh says Brown is "a born leader with a deep commitment to the Rockford community."

