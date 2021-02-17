YMCA offers students free SAT workshops in March and April

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This school year has put a number of stressors on students due to the ongoing pandemic, but the YMCA of Rock River Valley hopes to ease some stress with free workshops starting next month.

The YMCA is offering free SAT workshops twice a week in March and April for all high school students.

Classes will be at the Judson University classrooms at the SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA.

Thanks to a partnership with AmeriCorps, instructors will help students with sample test questions and provide test-taking skills. It's a program the Y has offered occasionally over the years.

"We want kids to have the competitive edge that they need to be successful and to move forward, and to not let a test stand in the way of that or access to a workshop that might cost them money elsewhere," said YMCA of Rock River Valley President of Marketing and Communications Michelle Polivka.

The program starts March 2 and ends April 24. Classes are every Tuesday and Saturday. Students can sign up once and come to as many workshops as they would like.