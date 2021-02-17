Winnebago County deputies rescue man, 83, from house fire

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County sheriff's deputies rescued an 83-year-old man from a house fire at the 7800 Block of Kelley Road Tuesday, and it was all captured on video.

After getting to the home the deputies Ryan Fish and Wes Ganz noticed smoke coming from the residence. When deputies Fish and Ganz gained entry into the home, they were immediately met with heavy smoke.

Deputy Ganz crawled through the home and found a the man who was confused after inhaling too much of the smoke inside of the house. Deputy Ganz was able to safely get the man out of the home. The man was sent to a local Rockford hospital where he is expected make a full recovery.

