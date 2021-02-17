UN nuclear chief to visit Tehran to discuss inspections

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog will travel to Iran this weekend in an effort to find a “mutually agreeable solution” that allows it to continue its inspections in the country. The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Wednesday that Rafael Grossi will visit Tehran on Saturday for discussions with senior Iranian officials. It said the aim is “to find a mutually agreeable solution for the IAEA to continue essential verification activities in the country.” Grossi’s trip comes amid diplomatic efforts to keep alive the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers, which has been fraying since the U.S. under then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018.