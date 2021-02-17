U.S. industrial production climbs 0.9% in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — American industry expanded in January for the fourth straight month but has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.The Federal Reserve reported Wednesday that U.S. industrial production — which includes output factories, mines and utiliites — rose 0.9% last month on top of increases of 1.3% in December, 0.9% in November and 1.1% in October. Still, industrial production was down 1.8% from January 2020, reflecting lingering economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. Manufacturing rose 1% even though auto production was held down by a shortage of semiconductors used in vehicles. Mining jumped 2.3% on a burst of oil and gas drilling. Utlitiy output dropped 1.2% on declining demand for natural gas.